Vernon mayoral candidates Scott Anderson (from left), Victor Cumming and Erik Olesen are slated to take part in an all-candidate’s forum Sept. 24, as well as forum just for mayoral candidates Oct. 4, both at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. (Morning Star - file photos)

Environmental group hosts Vernon election candidates

SENS live and livestreamed all-candidates forum Sept. 24

With 16 people seeking one of the seven seats on Vernon council, residents are being given a chance to hear from the variety of voices.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) and Climate Action Now! are co-sponsoring a live and Facebook livestreamed Environmental All Candidates Forum.

The event takes place at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) Sept. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.

“There is a possibility of an additional afternoon session depending on the number of candidates,” SENS said.

There are three candidates seeking the mayor’s position: incumbent Victor Cumming is challenged by current councillor Scott Anderson and newcomer Erik Olesen.

There are 13 candidates looking to secure one of the six councillor seats:

Jenelle Brewer

• Teresa Durning (incumbent)

Kelly Fehr (incumbent)

Kari Gares (incumbent)

Brian Guy

• Ross Hawse

• Stephanie Hendy

• Akbal Mund (incumbent)

• Brian Quiring (incumbent)

Ed Stranks

Dawn Tucker

Patrick Vance

• Andy Wylie

There will be a chance to hear from the three mayoral candidates Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and VDPAC.

“Leading up to the Oct. 15 civic election, it is important for Vernon residents to hear directly from those wanting to be mayor as the mayor is the most senior elected official within the city and sets the tone for how social and economic issues are addressed for the next four years,” said Dan Proulx, chamber general manager.

“The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce have a long history of partnering on all-candidate forums and we are excited to provide this opportunity for residents to be informed before casting a ballot,” added Jim Harding, executive director of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society.

Doors to the Performing Arts Centre open at 6 p.m. with the forum running from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Those in attendance can submit questions of the candidates in writing (paper will be available in advance in the foyer).

Election 2022EnvironmentVernon

