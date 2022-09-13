Environmental group hosts Vernon election candidates

With 16 people seeking one of the seven seats on Vernon council, residents are being given a chance to hear from the variety of voices.
The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) and Climate Action Now! are co-sponsoring a live and Facebook livestreamed Environmental All Candidates Forum.
The event takes place at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) Sept. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.
“There is a possibility of an additional afternoon session depending on the number of candidates,” SENS said.
There are three candidates seeking the mayor’s position: incumbent Victor Cumming is challenged by current councillor Scott Anderson and newcomer Erik Olesen.
There are 13 candidates looking to secure one of the six councillor seats:
• Teresa Durning (incumbent)
• Kelly Fehr (incumbent)
• Kari Gares (incumbent)
• Ross Hawse
• Stephanie Hendy
• Akbal Mund (incumbent)
• Brian Quiring (incumbent)
• Andy Wylie
There will be a chance to hear from the three mayoral candidates Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and VDPAC.
“Leading up to the Oct. 15 civic election, it is important for Vernon residents to hear directly from those wanting to be mayor as the mayor is the most senior elected official within the city and sets the tone for how social and economic issues are addressed for the next four years,” said Dan Proulx, chamber general manager.
Doors to the Performing Arts Centre open at 6 p.m. with the forum running from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Those in attendance can submit questions of the candidates in writing (paper will be available in advance in the foyer).
