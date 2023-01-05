A hiker takes in the snow covered mountains surrounding Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park on June 22, 2002. Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A hiker takes in the snow covered mountains surrounding Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park on June 22, 2002. Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environmental groups welcome Parks Canada buyout of Jasper Park backcountry lodges

Advocates say move needed to protect caribou herds on the edge of disappearing

Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds.

Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association says buying out the backcountry lodges is unfortunate but needed to protect the herds, which are on the edge of disappearing.

She says the two lodges were on habitat used by caribou for calving, rearing and rutting, and added to pressures the animals were facing from predators.

The owner of one of the lodges declined to comment.

Caribou herds in the area are now so small, they can’t produce enough calves to expand the herds, and Parks Canada is considering a captive breeding program to bring them back.

Parks Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Less demand, more options give hope to Okanagan housing market
Next story
Fish farm workers rescue 2 dogs found hungry and alone on remote B.C. island

Just Posted

A Spallumcheen resident is speaking out about the quality of water running through her taps, claiming the brown-coloured water has been undrinkable for more than five years. Meanwhile, the water purveyor says a fix is in the works, but it will take time. (Sheryl Johnson photo)
Spallumcheen resident drained by years of rust-coloured water

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx (right) presents Toni Schroeder of Coldstream with $1,000 in gift cards as winner of the chamber’s Rally The Valley shop local campaign Dec. 6-23. (GVCOC photo)
Coldstream resident tallies Valley rally prize

The Kelowna housing market went up 14 per cent according to the 2023 BC Assessment. (@khzny/Twitter)
Less demand, more options give hope to Okanagan housing market

Cris Derksen is the guest artist on cello, presenting Round Dance at the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performances Jan. 20 and 21. (Contributed)
Flood cancels Vernon show, symphony continues in Kelowna, Penticton