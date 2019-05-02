Environmental performance makes SilverStar one of continent’s best

Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort, renowned for its winter and summer seasons, has also been named one of North America’s top resorts for environmental performance. (David Heath - photo)

SilverStar Mountain Resort has been recognized as one of the top ski resorts in North America for environmental performance.

On May 1, in San Diego, the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) presented awards in sustainability, safety, growth and marketing to ski resorts with the most innovative and successful programs in each category.

SilverStar was the only Canadian ski resort to receive a nomination for the 2019 Golden Eagle Award for Environmental Excellence.

SilverStar was up against Vail Resorts, Colorado, Sun Valley Resort, Idaho and Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, Massachusetts, with Vail Resorts winning the overall Environmental Excellence Award.

“Although we didn’t win the award this time around, we are honoured to be recognized for all our environmental efforts on an international scale. We believe it’s supremely important to minimize our impact on the environment,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations and sponsorship manager, SilverStar. “We are surrounded by so much beauty and natural resources, which is why we take pride in preserving our environment for future generations.”

READ ALSO: Record snowfall year at SilverStar

Not only does SilverStar Mountain have 100 per cent natural snow, which reduces water, fuel and electricity, but the mountain takes many more environmental initiatives like, water reduction efforts throughout the resort, low emission groomers and sleds and free shuttle services to reduce vehicle emissions in the environment.

These are just a few of the many strategies SilverStar takes to reduce their impact on the environment.

“We continue to work with the local and provincial government on new and effective energy solutions for our community, as well as sustainable growth strategies that preserve our natural environment,” said Deacon. “We would like to thank the NSAA for recognizing our continuous efforts and strategies to preserve the environment.”

For more information on the NSAA checkout www.nsaa.org.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.