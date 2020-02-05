Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. (Morning Star file)

Environmentalists to screen green docs at Vernon library

Sustainability Film Festival 2020 runs throughout February

A local environment group will be in the spotlight at the Vernon library for the next four Thursdays — the green spotlight.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) has teamed up with Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon Permaculture and the Regional District of North Okanagan to screen four documentaries, free of charge.

On Feb. 6, SENS is showing Metamorphosis, the first screening of the Sustainability Film Festival 2020. Metamorphosis is a documentary that “captures the true scale of the global environmental crisis,” the organization summarized.

On Feb. 13, Edible Paradise will be screened. This film highlights the birth of the food-forest movement in New Zealand. Wasted will show Feb. 20, which follows famous chefs make the most of food scraps and Polyfaces shows Feb. 27 following a world-famous innovative farmer, as coined by TIME magazine.

All screenings take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

READ MORE: Armstrong Co-op backs community growth

READ MORE: Okanagan library use on the rise

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black History Month stamp leaves Summerland mayor concerned
Next story
UPDATE: Lockdown at Kelowna Christian School lifted after alleged threats to staff, students

Just Posted

Vernon instructors Restore TV stars’ dance moves

Rust Valley Restorers compete in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on air

Environmentalists to screen green docs at Vernon library

Sustainability Film Festival 2020 runs throughout February

Vernon Vipers rally for key two points

Snakes score five unanswered goals to defeat hometown Merritt Centennials 6-3

Armstrong Co-op backs community growth

Local grocer participating in Co-op Community Spaces grant program

Vernon soccer player follows brother’s footsteps to SFU

TOFC’s Liam Glennon signs with Simon Fraser University, joining older-brother Connor

Okanagan students explore global education barriers

Global Schoolhouse has been teaching students for 14 years

Belongings of alleged murder victim were found near Sicamous

David Miller accused of killing Debra Novacluse in Kamloops in August 2016

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Man charged in relation to Osoyoos pub assault

In December a man was allegedly assaulted outside an Osoyoos pub. Staff rushed to his aid.

Big White on pace to break snow-fall record

Resort has received 590 cm of snow so far this season, only 15 cm shy of 2015 all-time record

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen budget nearly $58 million

Proposed budget for 2020 shows 11.2 per cent increase over previous year

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Most Read