Environmentalists to screen green docs at Vernon library

A local environment group will be in the spotlight at the Vernon library for the next four Thursdays — the green spotlight.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) has teamed up with Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon Permaculture and the Regional District of North Okanagan to screen four documentaries, free of charge.

On Feb. 6, SENS is showing Metamorphosis, the first screening of the Sustainability Film Festival 2020. Metamorphosis is a documentary that “captures the true scale of the global environmental crisis,” the organization summarized.

On Feb. 13, Edible Paradise will be screened. This film highlights the birth of the food-forest movement in New Zealand. Wasted will show Feb. 20, which follows famous chefs make the most of food scraps and Polyfaces shows Feb. 27 following a world-famous innovative farmer, as coined by TIME magazine.

All screenings take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

READ MORE: Armstrong Co-op backs community growth

READ MORE: Okanagan library use on the rise

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.