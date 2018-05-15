Equestrian Society loses to Vernon in track battle

Politician says the new decision will be what to do with the land

A long running battle over Kin Park has Vernon in the lead.

The City of Vernon and the Okanagan Equestrian Society have been in a legal battle over the horse racing track for years. But a judgment has finally been issued.

“The short version: the city won,” states Vernon Coun. Scott Anderson.

While the full legal decision is not yet publicly available, Anderson cites the settlement as stating: “Hopefully, with this judgment, the defendants (City of Vernon) can commence to make better use of the land.”

No one from the Equestrian Society could be reached for comment. But President Robyn Dalziel made an announcement Thursday that there is a renewed interest in horse racing in Vernon.

“The Interior Horse Racing Association is very interested in resurrecting horse racing at the race tracks located in Vernon, Osoyoos, Princeton, Kamloops and Williams Lake,” said Dalziel.

A meeting is scheduled for May 26 at 1 p.m. at the Elks Hall in Vernon.

“We would like to hold a meeting to gain input from everyone interested in a return to racing in the Interior,” Dalziel continues. “We are basically starting from scratch and need the breeders and all interested parties to join in the conversation, we need new people and new ideas.”

Meanwhile, with the city claiming a win in the legal battle, Anderson says the new issue is deciding what to do with the former racetrack property.

