A firefighter walks past a compactor that appeared to have caught fire at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility Tuesday. The fire, which was quickly doused, shut down the facility while crews battled the blaze. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Armstrong Spallumcheen landfill compactor fire extinguished

The site now called the Armstrong Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility will reopen Wednesday

Update: 3:46 p.m.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility was shut down briefly Tuesday afternoon as firefighters battled a blazing compactor.

Ian Cummings, Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department chief, said his crew as well as the BX Swan Lake Fire Department, were on scene shortly after 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

“They had a compactor catch on fire. It was fully-involved when we got there,” Cummings said, noting that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

“(The facility was) closed just to keep people back while we dealt with it.”

No injuries were sustained in the fire.

Crews had cleared the scene by 3:45 p.m.

Original

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility on Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen is currently closed due to a fire on a piece of equipment at the site.

The landfill is scheduled to be open until 4 p.m. and will be open for business Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

A compactor caught fire shortly before 2 p.m. The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department was called to the scene, as was the BX Swan Lake Department. The fire was quickly extinguished.

There are no reports of injuries.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Guns stolen in Christmas Day break-in found in Calgary

