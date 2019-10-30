Era of Megafires sparks Vernon discussion

British Columbia is facing severe wildfire conditions which means there is an immediate need to change how we address hazards associated with longer fire seasons and extreme conditions.

“Due to many years of human influence and fire suppression activity, the growth and establishment of wildland fuels across North America has drastically changed,” said Vernon Fire Chief David Lind. “Now it’s time we have some serious conversations about how to best manage these areas, work with natural wildfire occurrences, and make our communities wildfire resilient.”

To help facilitate these discussions a free public presentation of Era of Megafires will be held at the Vernon Campus of Okanagan College Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

“In this film, Paul Hessburg – a world renowned research ecologist – takes a very complex problem around the historical growth and change of our forests and offers the details in simple, easy to understand terms to know what’s happened and how we need to move forward,” said Lind.

Era of Megafires is a one hour video presentation, which will be followed by a discussion with Lind and Professor Barb Ramovs with the Department of Geography and Earth & Environmental Science at Okanagan College.

“This is not just a conversation for emergency services responders and forestry professionals,” said Sue Saunders, Emergency Program Coordinator. “This is something that impacts every community member and all of us need to know the current state of our forests and how we can become resilient in the face of wildfire.”

All members of the public are welcome to join the event and are encouraged to invite a friend.

