Erik Olesen to run for Vernon council spot

Erik Olesen has announced his intention to run for Vernon city council. (Contributed)

Another Vernonite has added his hat to the byelection ring.

Erik Olesen announced Friday, Oct. 22., his intention to run for the vacant city council position left after Coun. Dalvir Nahal’s passing.

“I have always had a passion for politics,” said Brantford, Ont., transplant. “The first campaign I worked on was the mayor’s campaign in the City of Ottawa when I was 12 years old.”

But that was just the start for Olesen who currently works for the Interior Health COVID-19 team and in the social-service sector.

Since then, Olesen has been a part of 10 political campaigns at all levels throughout several communities and representing various parties.

“This experience has given me the skillset to work with a team in a high-energy, time-sensitive environment,” he said. “Working with these teams has also meant I need to take into consideration that situations change and I need to be flexible and open-minded.”

Olesen’s last try at the municipal level was in 2018 when he ran for mayor.

“My passion is to work on behalf of my community and listen to what my community needs,” he said Friday. “This is why I have taken the step to run for Vernon city council.”

Olesen joins three candidates, Flora Evans, Arthur Gourley and Stephanie Hendy, in the race for the seat.

The nomination period ends Oct. 29, and general voting day is slated for Dec. 4.

To learn more, visit vernon.ca/candidatelist.

