Erratic elderly driver showed no sign of alcohol impairment: Vernon police

Cody New caught the whole thing on dashcam and shared it to social media

Cody New spotted a white pickup driving erratically, swerving in and out of lanes on Hwy. 97 heading north into Vernon around 8:30 a.m. March 24, 2021. (Cody New - Facebook)

A white pickup truck caught on camera swerving in and out of lanes on Highway 97 was pulled over after someone reported possible impairment.

But police said there were no signs of alcohol impairment.

Cody New captured the erratic driver on his dashcam footage and shared it on social media Wednesday, March 24.

New was travelling north into Vernon from Kelowna around when he spotted the truck with out-of-province plates.

“I thought it was a senior having a medical issue,” New said.

As he was passing the vehicle, New said their side mirrors almost touched, but the cameras couldn’t catch that, he said.

The minute-long video ends in downtown Vernon with RCMP noticing the pickup at the bottom of hospital hill.

The motorist was pulled over just north of 25th Avenue on 32nd Street around 9:30 a.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said an officer was in position to intercept the vehicle after someone called in a possible impaired driver.

“The elderly driver did not show any signs of impairment by alcohol,” Finn said. “The investigator is following up with the superintendent of motor vehicles regarding the report.”

In response to the scare, New said he’s glad no one was hurt.

“Especially if I was on my Harley,” he said. “People like them kill people like me all the time.”

