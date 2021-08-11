Escape the smoke and heat at these Vernon facilities

It’s going to be hot and smoky over the next few days, says Environment Canada, with temperatures climbing to the mid- to high-30s.
In response to special air and weather statements issued by the national agency, the City of Vernon is keeping the doors open on Kal Tire Place as a safe haven from the elements.
Walking hours will also be extended Wednesday (Aug. 11) through Friday (Aug. 13) to 9 p.m. each day.
The Okanagan Regional Library Vernon Branch and Village Green Shipping Centre are also open to the public over the weekend.
Wednesday – Friday (Aug 11 – 13)
- Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon Branch): 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Friday 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
- Village Green Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Wednesday), 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Thursday and Friday)
Saturday, Aug 14
- Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon Branch): 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Village Green Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug 15
- Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Village Green Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
