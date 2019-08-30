Estimated 10,000 people will visit South Okanagan during Ironman 2020

Jordan Rapp raises his arms in celebration as he prepares to cross the finish line to win the 2011 Subaru Ironman Canada. (Western News file photo)

Today marks the one year countdown to Ironman’s return to Penticton and the turnout is anticipated to be roughly 10,000 people coming to the community, according to the City of Penticton estimate.

“The excitement around the community and for those who are set to compete is very real and very refreshing,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki in a news release. “We all know what a great job Penticton did over several decades hosting past Ironman events, an event that brings tremendous vibrancy to our community during the final weeks of summer. Council and I are greatly looking forward to seeing that combination of community excitement and civic pride as hosts resume in 2020 when Ironman returns to the shores and roads of Penticton.”

Subaru Ironman Canada 2020 general event sold out in less than 24 hours, including 120 on-site registrations during the July 16 announcement event at Rotary Park.

The City of Penticton said they are expecting 10,000 people, including athletes from around the world, support entourages, families and spectators to arrive in the days preceding the event.

The City of Penticton and Ironman Canada signed a five-year contract, from 2020-2024.

7️⃣ years ago today we held our last race in Penticton. Next year, the legend returns! Who is signed up for next year's Subaru IRONMAN Canada?#AnythingIsPossible @SubaruCanada pic.twitter.com/KXLeXa2EXc — IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) August 26, 2019

Many athletes and visitors have already begun booking their accommodation. Penticton has a wide variety of accommodation options, including short term rental properties on rental property sites like AirBnB or VRBO. These are options that did not exist when Ironman Canada was last in Penticton. Those interested in licensing and listing their home as part of the short term rental program are encouraged to visit www.penticton.ca/str for more information.

Historically, Penticton residents opened their homes to offer Ironman Canada athletes additional accommodation options. Residents who are interested in sharing or renting space to an Ironman Canada athlete can list their homes on sites such as Kijiji Penticton, indicating Ironman Canada in the subject title. Rented properties must be equipped with functioning smoke alarms, and any safety equipment such as guards and handrails should be in good working order. It is also the owner’s responsibility to ensure that renting their property does not conflict with their insurance coverage or strata regulations.

The city offers these tips if you plan to share your home with an Ironman athlete or spectator:

Communicate expectations. Ask your guests about the purpose of their visit and if they have any specific needs. Set some house guidelines in advance, such as quiet times, pets or smoking rules, parking spaces, and respect for neighbours or other home occupants. Please follow appropriate safety procedures and insurance guidelines.

Emphasize hospitality. Provide staple supplies like, sheets and towels, toothpaste and toilet paper, shampoo and soap, and cable TV and internet. Confirm all appliances are working. Ensuring that Ironman Canada athletes have secure bike storage, respected hours of rest and a hot shower for recovery are crucial elements of their stay.

Make safety and cleanliness your top priorities. These will be the first and most important impressions that your home gives to your guests. The Ironman Canada clientele are international guests who are likely used to a high standard of cleanliness, and will bring expensive equipment/gear with them. Guests will appreciate appropriate measures to assure their possessions are clean, safe and secure during their stay.

Set reasonable prices. Consider your guests’ overall impression of Penticton and the likelihood of their return when setting prices. The Ironman Canada event period will be a high-demand period in Penticton and you should be appropriately compensated for sharing your space; at the same time, guests should be able to enjoy the attractions of Penticton without spending their entire budget on accommodation.

Go above and beyond. Simple gestures can go a long way toward welcoming guests into your home. Provide maps, or a list of your favourite local activities or restaurants. Sharing your home is an excellent opportunity to show visitors why you love where you live, and to give the best impression of Penticton to our Ironman Canada guests.

