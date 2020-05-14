Evac alert lifted for Coldstream residents

Neighbours bordering Coldstream Creek given the OK

The banks of Coldstream Creek have flooded onto property in the district, as pictured May 7, 2020. (Liv Anderson photo)

The evacuation notice for several Kirkland Drive residences has been rescinded.

The District of Coldstream rescinded the evacuation notice Thursday, May 14, for neighbours bordering Coldstream Creek.

Heavy rainfall and rising creek levels was the reason behind the notice issued May 8.

The evacuation alert is not the same as an order, but alerts means residents must be prepared to leave their home on short notice.

