Evac alert lifted for Coldstream residents

The evacuation notice for several Kirkland Drive residences has been rescinded.
The District of Coldstream rescinded the evacuation notice Thursday, May 14, for neighbours bordering Coldstream Creek.
Heavy rainfall and rising creek levels was the reason behind the notice issued May 8.
The evacuation alert is not the same as an order, but alerts means residents must be prepared to leave their home on short notice.
