This picture of Apex Mountain Village was taken Aug. 8 where fire services worked tirelessly protecting and fire smarting evacuated properties in preparation should the Keremeos Creek Fire turn in their direction. On Aug. 16, residents of Apex were allowed back home. (Apex Fire Brigade)

Evacuated Apex Mountain Village residents get to go back home

Residents can go home at noon Aug. 16 as Keremeos Creek fire stabilizes

Residents of Apex Mountain Village get to go back home after being evacuated for 12 days due to the Keremeos Creek fire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has rescinded the evacuation order for properties at the Apex Mountain Village effective Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 12 p.m.

Apex Mountain Village will remain on evacuation alert due to a continued threat from the Keremeos Creek wildfire. Apex was put on evacuation order Aug. 4.

If you are not a resident or property owner at Apex Mountain Village, please avoid the area during the re-entry process, the RDOS EOC asked.

A welcome back re-entry kit will be provided to residents and property owners. Copies will also be available at the Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue hall. A digital copy is available online: emergency.rdos.bc.ca

The Apex Mountain waste transfer station will be available for residential garbage drop-off.

Structural protection crews have conducted FireSmart activities for all residential properties at Apex Mountain Village. This includes moving wood piles and covering structures to reduce the potential of structure fires and putting on sprinkler systems on homes. Residents and property owners should inspect their properties upon returning.

“We’re very happy to welcome you back to Apex, and your intact homes,” wrote the Apex Fire Brigade in a Facebook post.

“Through the combined efforts of the BC Wildfire Service, Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue, and our fire department families from across B.C. we were able to successfully prevent any negative wildfire impacts to the Apex Mountain community, and the surrounding area.”

Slackwater Brewing held a fundraiser for Apex Fire Rescue on Saturday, Aug. 14, raising $15,000 for the brigade.

An evacuation order remains in effect for 25 properties on Green Mountain Road, Sheep Creek Road, and Highway 3A in Electoral Area I.

There are now 647 properties on alert (Electoral Areas G and I) Apex Mountain Village, Sheep Creek Road south and Highway 3A, Farleigh Lake and Maron Lake, north of Olalla, and Olalla. Olalla residents were taken off evacuation order last week.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire started July 29 off Green Mountain Road, quickly spreading and causing numerous evacuation orders and alerts.

