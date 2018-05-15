The Smith Drive complex in Armstrong was flooded with water Friday. (Gary Froates photo)

Evacuation alert dropped in Armstrong

Creek levels have lowered, therefore advanced alert has been lifted

Overnight creek levels have dropped to the point that the advanced evacuation alert for property owners and citizens that live along Meighan Creek in the Willowdale Road, Patterson Avenue and lower Becker Street areas has been lifted.

See Armstrong issues advanced evacuation alert

“The State of Local Emergency remains in place at this time as daytime temperatures are forecasted to be eight to 10 degrees above the seasonal normal; we could still see rapid rises in creek flows as the snow melts at higher elevations,” said Warren Smith, emergency program coordinator. “Due to this flood threat, we ask residents to monitor the City’s website and local media stations as all updates will be posted to these locations.”

Alternatively, they can call City Hall.

Members of the public, observing or working near creeks are reminded that creek levels may rise quickly and should exercise caution at all times around the fast-moving water and creek banks.

Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the Public Works Yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue and at the corner of Bridge Street and Okanagan Blvd.

