Evacuation alert for homes near Dry Lake fire rescinded by RDOS, August 7. Fire classified as Under Control. (File)

Evacuation alert for 43 homes near Dry Lake fire rescinded

Fire status changed to Under Control, crews remain on site patrolling and extinguishing hot spots

An evacuation alert for 43 properties near the Dry Lake wildfire, north of Princeton, has been rescinded by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS).

Homeowners in the area can now start to breathe easy.

The evacuation alert was originally issued at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 3. Since then, homeowners had been preparing for an evacuation order.

In a release Friday morning (August 7), The RDOS explained that all properties that were on evacuation alert were located along Highway 5A in Electoral Area H, between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park.

As of 11:30 a.m., August 7, the BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the fire, which remains at 21 hectares in size. There are 40 personnel, and nine pieces of equipment on site. Crews are patrolling and putting out hot spots in the area.

The status of the fire has changed to Under Control, which means the fire has received sufficient suppression to ensure no further spread.

Two days before, on August 5, the fire was classified as being held.

The RDOS continues to work with BC Wildfire to monitor the situation.

Highway 5A remains open, and residents can refer to DriveBC.ca for updates on highways.

READ MORE: Dry Lake wildfire now classified as held

LOOK BACK: Wildfire burning out of control at Dry Lake near Princeton

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan district supports green initiatives

Just Posted

Vernon Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof going virtual

The 12th annual festival kicks off online Aug. 17

North Okanagan district supports green initiatives

North Okanagan Conservation Fund to serve up $80K to support projects pitched by non-profits

Water quality advisory issued for Killiney Beach

The precautionary advisory comes due to turbidity in the water system source

Vernon social justice group rallies to raise awareness for human trafficking victims

Indigenous women make up 4 per cent of Canadian population, 50 per cent of trafficking victims

Morning Start: The human body contains trace amounts of gold

Your morning start for Friday, August 7, 2020

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

Evacuation alert for 43 homes near Dry Lake fire rescinded

Fire status changed to Under Control, crews remain on site patrolling and extinguishing hot spots

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

B.C. health minister applauds Kelowna Mayor, council for COVID-19 outbreak response

‘I think they are a model of how we respond’ - said Health Minister Adrian Dix

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Most Read