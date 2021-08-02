Evacuation alert for White Rock Lake fire expanded east from Falkland

The Thompson Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation alert relating to the White Rock Lake wildfire on Monday morning, Aug. 2, 2021. (TNRD image)

An evacuation alert in the Falkland area prompted by the White Rock Lake fire has been expanded to include an area west of and above Yankee Flats Road, north to Spa Creek.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced the expansion of the evacuation alert at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2. The alert already included the communities of Falkland and Cedar Hill (Sweetsbridge), up Chase-Falkland Road, north to Joyce Lake. It was issued by the CSRD at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre in conjunction with the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD), the Regional District of North Okanagan’s and the Okanagan Indian Band’s evacuation alerts and orders.

The TNRD also issued an evacuation alert for the White Rock Lake fire. Effective 9 a.m., Aug. 2, it applied to the following properties:

12480 Douglas Lake Rd;

9140 Fraser Rd;

4920 Lauder Rd to 5420 Lauder Rd;

5091 Northcott Rd to 5127 Northcott Rd;

7160 and 7200 Roche Lake Rd;

7000 Smith Lake FSR;

4570 Wildwood Rd to 4621 Wildwood Rd.

An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property, and is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions

Residents under evacuation alert advised to self-register with Emergency Support Services online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.You can also search this on Google using the term BC Evacuation Registration and Assistance. Residents within the CSRD registering for the above alert are asked to indicate your community as Falkland. This step provides important information in case of an evacuation.

Other steps to take include:

Locate your grab-and-go bags for you and your family. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.

Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

Accommodation in the area is limited at this time of year. Arrange to stay with family or friends, if possible, or consider finding a campsite outside the alert area.

Take care of your pets by moving them to a safe location.

Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD’s Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information. Or sign up for Alertable, our new emergency mass notification system, at https://www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable

For update on wildfire information, see the BC Wildfire Service at www.bcwildfire.ca.

