The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an evacuation alert for properties in Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay on July 30, 2021. (CSRD image)

Evacuation alert issued as Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire in Shuswap hits 1,700 hectares

Alert issued for properties in Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay

More Shuswap properties have been placed on evacuation alert as the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Sicamous and Malakwa has reached 1,700 hectares in size.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the alert on July 30 for all residences located at Pete Martin Bay and Queest Village, including properties 1.5 kilometres south of Queest Village in Electoral Area E.

The fire, which was discovered on July 10, is burning out of control and now classified as a wildfire of note.

On July 22, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported the fire was out of control at 65 hectares; the fire has seen significant growth over the past week.

Due to thick smoke, BCWS was unable to get an accurate track of the fire’s perimeter for its July 30 update. The thick smoke has also impacted air operations on the fire, which was started by lightning.

