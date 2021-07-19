Evacuation alert issued for Three Valley Gap properties along lake, west of Revelstoke

A photo of the fire north of Three Valley Lake, last night-July 18. (Contributed-TJ Balon) A wildfire burning north of Three Valley Lake has prompted an evacuation alert notice for properties along the lake, including the Three Valley Lake Cheateau. (CSRD image) A wildfire burning north of Three Valley Lake has prompted an evacuation alert notice for properties along the lake, including the Three Valley Lake Cheateau. (BC Wildfire Service image)

An evacuation alert has been issued for properties along Three Valley Lake including the site of the Three Valley Lake Chateau, west of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway.

The alert was issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 19. The area it covers spans the entire north side of the lake, including properties on the west end, north of Highway 1, and where the chateau and ghost town are on the east end.

Prompting the evacuation alert is the lightning-caused Three Valley Lake fire to the north, discovered on July 11 and currently estimated to 60 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert is an advance warning about a potential threat to life and/or property, intended to give time to be ready for a possible evacuation.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” reads the evacuation alert notice issued by the CSRD.

The travelling public is advised that the Trans-Canada Highway remains open at Three Valley Lake. The fire is visible from the highway and smoke conditions may vary.

The Three Valley Lake Evacuation Alert area includes property north of the Trans-Canada Highway only. #SEP #CSRD pic.twitter.com/3ukKxtBL1w — Shuswap Emergency Program (@shuswapemerg) July 19, 2021

Read more: Credit union donates $50K to support B.C. wildfire victims

Read more: Wildfire: 13 properties evacuated near Westwold

Upon notification of an alert, those in affected areas are encouraged to do the following:

• Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.

• Contact family members to advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

• People in the area should plan where they will go in case an evacuation order is issued. Accommodation in the Shuswap area is limited at this time of year, so people should arrange to stay with family or friends, if possible.

• Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. Make arrangements for the needs of any pets.

• Emergency Support Services cannot provide support to visitors to the area or those with secondary dwellings. People visiting the area should consider relocating out of the Evacuation Alert Area at this time.

• Check the CSRD website, csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at shuswapemergency.ca, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD’s Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information.

For updates on wildfire information, see the BC Wildfire Service at bcwildfire.ca.

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021