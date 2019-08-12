Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

There has been no recent growth on the blaze near Oliver

There has been no recent significant growth on the Eagle Bluff wildfire, 10 km southeast of Oliver.

The blaze remains out of control and is 2,632 hectares in size.

Cooler conditions have decreased the amount of visible smoke in the area. However, residents should note that this blaze is an active wildfire and smoke could be visible again due to a planned ignition or increase in fire activity.

Planned Ignitions are an important wildfire fighting tactic, as they help to reduce fire spread by eliminating unburned fuel between the fire perimeter and the control line. For more info on this wildfire, visit: https://t.co/dCGD9v7Dfl #BCWildfire #EagleBluff pic.twitter.com/Ugf0ATSHFG — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 12, 2019

According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is still burning actively on the top, but any growth is now predominantly east and northeast.

Structures are no longer immediately threatened by the fire and the evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen and the Osoyoos Indian Band has been rescinded. Structural protection units and fire department resources were demobilizing off the fire Sunday due to a decreased risk in the area.

These resources are no longer required as the fire moves away from the community and the reduced threat to structures or properties in the area.

BC Wildfire stated that If the situation were to change, these resources could be called back at any time. Structural Protection Specialists will remain available.

Crews used heavy equipment, on Monday, to continued to construct guard inoperable areas. While a secured line was installed from the planned ignition that occurred at McKinney Road towards the north and established hose lay. Preparation continues for a planned ignition on the northern flank in the coming days.

On the scene, there are 145 firefighters during the day, 47 personnel overnight team, 10 helicopters and other air support as needed.

