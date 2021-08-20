The evacuation alert in place for Sicamous properties, prompted by the Two Mile Road wildfire, was rescinded at noon on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (CSRD image)

The evacuation alert in place for Sicamous properties, prompted by the Two Mile Road wildfire, was rescinded at noon on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (CSRD image)

Evacuation alert lifted for Sicamous, remains in place for Swansea Point

Structure protection remains in place at Swansea Point

Residents of Sicamous can breathe a little easier.

At noon on Friday, Aug. 20, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the evacuation alert had been cleared for all previously affected properties within the District of Sicamous.

However, an evacuation alert remained in effect for properties south of Two Mile up to and including Swansea Point. This precaution, for which residents of affected properties are asked to be ready to leave their homes on short notice, is in response to the out-of-control Two Mile Road wildfire which, as of Friday, was estimated to be about 2,500 hectares in size.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), between Aug. 16 and 17, the fire moved approximately four kilometers overnight on the northeast corner, away from community and structures. On the south flank, however, the fire jumped the guard that was in place, crossed Hummingbird Creek and then burned back up to the Skyline Forest Service Road. The BCWS said structure protection remained in place at Swansea Point.

Read more: Province eyes post-wildfire debris flow mitigation plans along Highway 97A near Sicamous

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictSicamous

Previous story
UPDATE: Firefighters on defence against White Rock Lake fire above Westside Road homes
Next story
Princeton and Keremeos to get 24-hour ambulance service

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a press conference Monday, April 18. (B.C. Government image)
Central Okanagan health orders now expanded to entire Interior Health region

A collision involving two vehicles is stalling traffic Friday, Aug. 21, at 15th Street and Hwy. 6. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Crash blocks Vernon traffic on Highway 6

A powerful statement is made at the site of the White Rock Lake wildfire near Monte Lake. (Tony Butler photo)
PHOTOS: Devastation captured from White Rock Lake wildfire

Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanahan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook)
syilx family explains how wildfire impacts their ceremonies