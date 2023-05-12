Evacuation alerts around Okanagan Falls rescinded

The RDOS issued an alert on May 5, due to the risk of flooding in the area

An evacuation alert due to the risk of flooding in the area of Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls has been rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert last Friday, May 5, for 75 properties in Electoral Area D.

Warm weather is forecast over the next several days, and increased inflows are anticipated into tributaries, creeks, and rivers across the region, officials say.

“An evacuation alert may need to be reissued if conditions degrade,” the district writes in a press release.

The alert impacted properties adjacent to Shuttleworth Creek, from 4301 McLean Creek Road to Cedar Street. No evacuation orders were put in place.

Anyone who sees flooding is urged to contact the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456 or in case of an emergency, call 911.

Sandbags are activated at Keogan Park and at Willow Street in Okanagan Falls.

