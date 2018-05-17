-Image: Brandon Stoneman

Evacuation alerts rescinded in West Kelowna mobile park

Eight properties previously under alert on Westbank First Nation no longer under flood threat

An Evacuation Alert has been rescinded for eight properties at the Westgate Village Mobile Park, located at 1880 Old Boucherie Road in Westbank First Nation.

The following properties are no longer under the Alert:

42 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

43 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

44 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

45 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

46 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

47 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

48 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

49 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

While the alert is rescinded, the public is asked to continue using care when walking near creeks as banks can be slippery, unstable, and subject to erosion.

Be aware that creeks and streams can rise rapidly and flows can increase suddenly. Please be vigilant when walking with young children, as they may not understand the dangers. Keep pets on-leash to avoid them running to the creeks.

For up-to-date information, including active evacuation alerts and orders that remain in place across the Central Okanagan region, as well as flood-preparedness resources, visit cordemergency.ca.

