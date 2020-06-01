Evacuation order and alerts issued for properties in Cawston area

On May 31, 2020, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen declared a state of emergency for the Cawston area because of the risk of flooding in the area. A property in the area is under an evacuation order and three others are under an evacuation alert. (Regional District of Okananagan-Similkameen map)

A State of Local Emergency has been declared in Electoral Area B of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen as a result of flood waters in the area.

In a news release, the regional district said residents in the area around Cawston are likely to be impacted by flood waters and the threat to life and safety, and property damage exists.

READ ALSO: Sandbag pickup location established in Okanagan Falls

READ ALSO: Prepare for possibilities of spring flooding in Okanagan, RDOS warns

This flooding emergency requires prompt coordination of action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety or welfare of people or to limit damage to property.

The emergency order was issued by regional district board chair Karla Kozakevich on May 31 and will remain in force for seven days, until midnight on June t, unless cancelled earlier.

The regional district is also in communication with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

Because of the risk of flooding along the Similkameen River, an evacuation order is in effect for 186 Chopaka Rd.

An evacuation alert has been issued for 1049 Chopaka Rd., 1050 Chopaka Rd. and 1101 Chopaka Rd. The evacuation alert was issued to prepare residents to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks flood victims