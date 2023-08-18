UPDATE: Scotch Creek bridge closed as fire spreads in North Shuswap

UPDATE: 5:35 p.m., Aug. 18

The Scotch Creek Bridge is closed to traffic.

The Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) says Rank 5 fire behaviour on either side of the bridge which has resulted in the shutdown of all road access.

“Firefighters have had to back off due to fire behaviour; sprinklers are on, we will have an update soon,” said the SEP.

Original story:

An evacuation order has been expanded in the North Shuswap community of Celista.

The order, expanded by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) around 4:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, is for the Celista area up to Evans Road.

The evacuation order is in response to the 10,000-plus hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. The order will remain in effect until further notice.

People in the evacuation order zone must take the Trans Canada Highway to Kamloops, where they can register with Emergency Support Services at McArthur Island Park Sports Centre at 1655 Island Pkwy.

Those who need assistance with transportation from the area can call the CSRD Emergency Operations Centre at 250-833-3350.

Evacuees are advised to close and lock all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances aside from refrigerators and freezers, gather their families and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items only if they are immediately available, the CSRD advises.

People are advised not to use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

Travel is not recommended for North Shuswap residents who are not on evacuation alert or order to avoid traffic congestion for those who have been evacuated.