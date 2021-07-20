Evacuation order for Three Valley Lake due to wildfire

Photo taken near Three Valley Gap off Highway 1. (James Courtenay/Facebook) A view of the wildfire above Three Valley Lake on July 20 around 1 p.m. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) Three Valley Chateau and surrounding properties have been ordered to evacuate the area due to a wildfire. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review) Three Valley Chateau clouded in smoke on July 20, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

An evacuation order has been issued for Three Valley Lake including the area bordering the north side of the Trans-Canada Highway due to a wildfire burning in the area.

The Three Valley Lake blaze, which sparked on July 11, is an estimated 60 hectares in size.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre issued the order at noon on July 20 due to the fire burning in Electoral Area E.

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an EVACUATION ORDER has been issued by the Shuswap Emergency Program due to an immediate danger to life safety caused by a wildfire burning near Three Valley Lake in Electoral Area E. See: https://t.co/qg1P6ulgaM pic.twitter.com/RIfhRzY2fw — Shuswap Emergency Program (@shuswapemerg) July 20, 2021

Those living in the area should leave the area immediately.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

There is limited commercial lodging available at this time. If your property is your primary residence and you cannot stay with family or friends, please report to the Reception Centre at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre, located at 1091 Shuswap Avenue, Sicamous to register.

Residents can assist the registration process by self-registering with Emergency Support Services online through this link: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ You can also search this on Google using the term BC Evacuation Registration and Assistance. When registering, please indicate your community as Three Valley Gap.

If you need assistance with transportation from the area, advise the individual providing this notice or call 250.833.3350.

Close and lock all windows and doors. Shut off gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Gather your family. Take pets in pet kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys and grab-and-go bag) only if they are immediately available.

Do not use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

Regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD’s Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for information.

For an update on wildfire information, see the BC Wildfire Service at www.bcwildfire.ca

The Trans-Canada Highway is open and traffic is moving in both directions.

An evacuation alert was issued Monday for properties along Three Valley Lake including the site of the Three Valley Lake Chateau. The area it covers spans the entire north side of the lake, including properties on the west end, north of Highway 1, and where the chateau and ghost town are on the east end.

