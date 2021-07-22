(Columbia Shuswap Regional District)

Evacuation order issued for Seymour Arm properties

The Hunakwa Lake wildfire burning nearby is measured at ​​1,100 hectares in size

An evacuation order has been issued for a number of properties located in Seymour Arm due to the Hunakwa Lake wildfire burning nearby.

The order was issued at 8 a.m. on Thursday (July 22) by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, which said that the wildfire poses “an immediate danger to life safety.”

The order is in effect for the following properties:

  • All residences within the community of Seymour Arm that are in the neighbourhood of Tranquility Bay.
  • All properties east of Seymour Arm Bay Road and Seymour River Road at Bughouse Bay and including Tipman Road and Bradley Road and the boat-in only properties.

Residents within these zones are asked to leave the area immediately. The Regional District asked that evacuees report to the reception centre at the Lakeview Community Centre at 7703 Squilax-Anglemont Road in Anglemont to register, if they are unable to stay with family or friends.

Anyone who needs assistance with transportation from the area is asked to call 250-833-3350. Residents are reminded to take only critical items with them.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the Hunakwa Lake wildfire is burning at ​​1,100 hectares in size. What caused the fire is not yet known.

