Order for properties north of Louis Estates rescinded Sunday, Aug. 8; alert remains in place

An Evacuation Order issued Friday, Aug. 6, by the Okanagan Indian Band’s Emergency Operations Centre for areas north of Louis Estates, has been rescinded as of Sunday, 4:15 p.m., Aug. 8.

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for all addresses listed here.

An Evacuation Order may need to be reissued; however, if that is deemed necessary, the Evacuation Order process will re-commence.

READ MORE: No OKIB structures lost to date in White Rock Lake Fire



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021