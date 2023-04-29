Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook)

Evacuation planning focus of Armstrong emergency preparedness meeting

In support of Emergency Preparedness Week, all residents urged to attend

Following the mass evacuation of residents during the White Rock Lake fire in 2021, Armstrong is preparing for future emergencies.

In support of Emergency Preparedness Week occurring May 7 to 13, the City of Armstrong is hosting an Emergency Management Community Information Session. The session takes place at City Hall (3535 Bridge St.) on Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

The session is aimed at reviewing emergency evacuations and to assist residents with an understanding of their own emergency preparedness.

“The 2021 White Rock Lake Fire created significant displacement of residents and businesses throughout the North Okanagan,” the city said. “As part of reviewing our response to this wildfire event the City of Armstrong recognized the importance of its own evacuation preparedness.”

In 2022, Armstrong completed the development of an evacuation route plan with funds from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The city will be hosting an Information session that focuses on its own evacuation preparedness and personal evacuation planning for residents and businesses owners.

“The city recognizes that it plays an important leadership role in ensuring that our citizens and businesses are aware of their own best preparedness practices. We invite all our residents to attend.”

