Evacuations ordered for homes on east side of Mabel Lake

An evacuation order is issued for those in the 10,000 to 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road.

The Regional District of North Okanagan issued the order at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, based on recommendations from BC Wildfire Service who are battling the Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake.

“If you are in this area, you must leave immediately.”

The order affects 18 parcels accommodating about 66 properties the RDNO said. Members of the RCMP and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

The RDNO does not expect that the Evacuation order will be lifted in the short term, and evacuees will not have access to their houses while the order is in place, therefore bring your pets and important items with you.

The Bunting Road wildfire is burning out of control on the east side of the lake, about 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby. It’s burning at an estimated 600 hectares.

Properties along the forest service road, a.k.a. Lumby Mabel Lake Road, including properties known as the Cottonwoods are affected.

The provincial wildfire agency says one helicopter is supporting six personnel by bucketing the fire.

Yesterday, seven BC Wildfire Service firefighters, along with industry partners, worked to control line hold.

“Crews have made good progress on the fire,” BC Wildfire Services said. “Constructing guard on the north and south ends of the west flank, widening existing roadways and working on small hot spots in a plantation east of the fire.”

What you should do:

Follow the travel route provided below, and follow these instructions:

Travel south on Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, aka Lumby Mabel Lake Road to the Village of Lumby (approximately 50 kilometres).

Turn west towards Vernon on Highway 6 to Coldstream (Vernon) (approximately 20 kilometres)

Register as an evacuee at the RDNO’s Office at 9848 Aberdeen Rd, Coldstream, BC V1B 2K9. Evacuees can also register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

Important: leave the area before registering

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close all windows and doors.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Further information will be issued at July 20, 2021, at noon or visit the RDNO’s website at www.rdno.ca or the RDNO’s Facebook page.

