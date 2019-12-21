One hundred and fourteen pets - including two snakes, two fish and a bird -will get a present this year.

Even snakes in Princeton get something for Christmas

If you live in Princeton, even if you are totally a snake, you will get something for Christmas if you’ve been good.

Everything Pets recently wrapped up its annual Feed the Furry Campaign, raising enough money to prepare gift bags for 59 cats, 50 dogs, two snakes, two fish and one bird.

The snakes both received a den for their terrariums, heaters and bedding.

The donations will be delivered along with the Christmas hampers prepared by the local crisis assistance society.

According to store employee Lindsey Wozniak customers contributed $2,008 and store suppliers donated another $2,092.

Anipet Animal Supplies, Royal Canin, Pan Pacific Pet, Otter Co-op Feed and Pet, Petcurean and Everything Pets all worked together with local residents to make Christmas happier for for the furry, the feathered, and the scaled.

