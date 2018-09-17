Events sought for Vernon Winter Carnival

Deadline for event applications is Oct. 12

The 59th Annual Vernon Winter Carnival is ramping up and the organization is looking for events to complete the 10-day festival.

The 2019 Carnival runs Feb. 1-10 with the theme of A Pirate’s Carnival.

“Such a fun theme this year and we are so excited to see what kind of events people come up with,” said Vicki Proulx, executive director.

Last year, there were more than 90 events hosted throughout the 10 days of the Winter Carnival.

“We already have many of the returning favourite events booked in, but we’re really hoping to see some new events this year and would love to encourage people to revive past Carnival events.”

With the 60th anniversary right around the corner, Carnival is hoping to bring back many of the events from the past, showcasing the rich history of this Vernon tradition.

“This year’s theme lends itself to so many interpretations that we can’t wait to see the many different costumes and floats. The board of directors are very excited to attend the many Pirate themed events,” said Deb White, chair of Vernon Winter Carnival Society.

Anyone is welcome to host an event during the Vernon Winter Carnival. Organizers have a choice to host a free event or a ticketed event. Ticketed events not only generate money for the organizer but also support Vernon Winter Carnival Society. All events that are submitted are promoted under the Carnival umbrella including a listing in the Carnival Brochure, which has 16,000 copies printed and distributed throughout Greater Vernon.

The deadline for event applications is Friday, Oct. 12. For more information on events or how to become a sponsor of the Vernon Winter Carnival, contact Proulx at info@vernonwintercarnival.com. To download an event or sponsorship application, visit www.vernonwintercarnival.com.

Events sought for Vernon Winter Carnival

