Everett Klippert was the last Canadian to be jailed for homosexuality. Above he is pictured in the late 1970’s. A Fernie historian has helped to tell his story in a documentary to screen at the Elk Valley Pride Festival. Photo supplied

Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” - Kevin Allen, historian

Human rights struggles are continual, an ongoing process. In Canada, a certain social issue is continuing to improve and has improved greatly in the past 70 years.

Nowadays, Canadian society is much more accepting of the LGBTQ community than it has ever been. But not long ago, things were very different.

In a moving short documentary film, titled Gross Indecency: The Everett Klippert Story, historian Kevin Allen of Fernie, B.C. dives into the history of a mysterious man who played a pivotal role in LGBTQ history.

Everett Klippert was a Calgary bus driver and he was also the last Canadian to be jailed for homosexuality.

Back in the 1950s and 60s, the charge given to those found guilty of homosexuality was gross indecency. If you were found guilty of this, often your charge, name, address and occupation would be printed in the local paper.

“Former Bus Driver Jailed Four Years For Indecency” read the title of the article in the March 23, 1960 edition of the Albertan. Despite moving from Calgary to the Northwest Territories, Klippert was labeled a menace to society.

What follows in the film is more discovery by Allen about who Klippert was, the struggles he endured and the lessons that his story teaches society, even today.

Before this short documentary was made, Allen, a historian, had been researching Klippert for some time. He was drawn to the fact that this man had been almost forgotten by society.

In 2016, after reading some of Allen’s posts and findings online, Globe and Mail reporter John Ibbitson met Allen in Calgary to discuss the story.

“He gave the story national attention and asked the prime minister to apologize to the community as a result, and that’s when we got the apology last year, in November,” said Allen.

The historian says he believes Klippert’s story had a role to play in making that happen. He also says he wants Klippert’s story to be remembered in Canadian history.

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” said Allen.

Klippert died in 1996.

Gross Indecency: The Everett Klippert Story, directed by Laura O’Grady and produced in collaboration with Telus’s STORYHIVE, was released in July and is now available online. It made its theatrical debut on Saturday at the Calgary International Film Festival.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Everett Klippert shown after being released in 1964. Photo supplied

Previous story
Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief
Next story
B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Just Posted

KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar this week

As one of six countries in the world chosen to host this race in 2018, this will be the second Canadian Adventure Rally in Canada.

RCMP to host emergency services showcase in Vernon

Event is Oct. 3 at Polson Park

Construction continues at Greater Vernon recycling facility

Entrace upgrades being Oct. 1

Late Vernon council candidate removed from ballot

David Hesketh passed away during election campaign; Victoria confirms name to be removed from ballot

Press problems cause Vernon Morning Star delays

Unfortunately most drivers work or go to school so many papers will be late or delivered tomorrow.

NOTRA hosts 27th annual ride-a-thon at Coldstream Ranch

The event raised over $5,000 for the non-profit.

B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Landlords have to apply to exceed cap for renovations, repairs

Oliver hosting grape-stomping good time

The annual Festival of the Grape is promising to be bigger and more fun than ever

Prokop heads to Hitmen

Vipers lose sophomore forward

Vernon Diwali festival to shine

Inaugural festival is Oct. 9-13

Dedicated Vernon pair earn George Stein soccer bursary

Madelyn Smith and Kenzel Aarts-Roman win bursaries toward their post-secondary education

Vernon’s 27th annual Parkinson’s SuperWalk raises over $18,000

The event took place in Vernon’s Polson Park on Sept. 8.

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Most Read