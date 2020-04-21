‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients rose slightly to 109

B.C. has reported one new death and 25 new cases as the total number of positive tests in grew to 1,724 on Tuesday (April 21).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the number of hospitalized patients was at 109, with 51 in ICU. The person who died was a senior at a longterm care facility in Vancouver Coastal Health, bringing B.C.’s total deaths to 87. Henry said 1,041 people have recovered.

“We need to stay vigilant, we need to stay connected,” she said. “We will find our new normal but this is not the time to lessen our guard.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix said emergency room visits were up again after decreasing sharply. On Monday (April 20), there were 4,015 visits, compared to 2,995 on April 6 and 6,559 in March 6. Dix said the return to more normal levels of emergency room visits was a reflection British Columbians had confidence in their healthcare system.

The cases, by health authority are: 707 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 715 in Fraser Health, 109 in Island Health, 153 in Interior Health and 40 in Northern Health.

Coronavirus

