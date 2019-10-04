The entrance to the courthouse at CFB Esquimalt. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Ex-corporal appeals sentence for sexual assault, voyeurism involving coworkers

Colin McGregor has appealed a military judge’s decision

An ex-Canadian Armed Forces corporal has been released from custody pending an appeal after he was given a jail sentence for sexually assaulting a coworker and filming coworkers using the bathroom.

In a court martial hearing at CFB Esquimalt Thursday afternoon, a military judge sentenced ex-corporal Colin McGregor to three years in a civilian prison and dismissal with disgrace from the military. McGregor’s defence lawyer, David Hodson, appealed the decision right away.

On Monday, McGregor was found guilty of five out of seven charges relating to sexual assault, voyeurism and disgraceful conduct.

RELATED: Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

McGregor was convicted of placing spy cameras and audio recording devices in a Canadian Armed Forces colleague’s residence – in order to record her for sexual purposes – as well as the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C.

On Monday Military Judge Cmdr. Martin Pelletier stated McGregor was given access to a coworkers home to feed her fish while she was away at Christmastime. A few weeks later, the coworker found a USB drive behind her headboard, along with another recording device on a bookshelf across from her bed.

RELATED: Retired Canadian Armed Forces member, accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms, awaits verdict in Esquimalt

The offences occurred between Jan. 1, 2011 and Jan. 30, 2017 in Alexandria, Va. – where McGregor was living and working as a resource management support clerk with Canadian Defence liaison staff.

McGregor also used a digital clock with a camera hidden in it to record women going to the bathroom in his home.

In text messages between McGregor and one of the victims, McGregor stated he was sorry for his actions and had only recorded her secretly to know what she said about him in his absence.

The court heard that along with the photos found on the recording devices, there was a video showing the left hand and forearm of the cameraman inappropriately touching an unconscious woman laying on the ground. The video, taken in Esquimalt in 2011, showed a tattoo similar to one on McGregor’s arm. Another video, appearing to be taken from outside her home, showed a victim engaging in intercourse inside.

One of the victims affirmed she was the unconscious woman in the first video, believing it to be taken on a night when she invited McGregor over for drinks and video games. She described a period of blacking out and awoke to find McGregor touching her inappropriately, thus ending their friendship abruptly.


