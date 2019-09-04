(File photo)

Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

A former Mountie has been charged with misconduct in connection to incidents involving seven different people while working as a Kelowna RCMP officer.

Charges against Brian Mathew Burkett were announced Wednesday by the BC Prosecution Service. He is accused of seven misconduct charges alleged to have occurred between October 2015 and August 2016 in or near Kelowna in connection to his duties as an officer.

The charges were approved by a senior Crown Counsel who had no prior or current connection with the officer, according to the prosecution service, and the alleged incidents were not investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.

A publication ban has been placed on the victims’ names.

Burkett’s next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23. Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

