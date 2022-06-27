Excessive speed: Sicamous RCMP say vehicle clocked going 205 km/h on Highway 1

Vehicle impounded for seven days, driver fined and may face more penalties

Sicamous RCMP say vehicle was going twice the posted speed when it was clocked on Highway 1 on June 25, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

A driver was stopped, ticketed and their vehicle impounded by Sicamous RCMP after it was reportedly clocked travelling on Highway 1 at twice the posted speed.

Cpl. Wade Fisher said police were conducting speed enforcement on Saturday, June 25 on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous when, about 10:15 p.m., an eastbound vehicle was clocked at 205 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver, who had a Class 1 driver’s licence, was ticketed for excessive speed with a fine of $483. The vehicle was towed and imp0unded for seven days.

Police said the driver will also be subject to ICBC’s Driver Risk Premium Program. That could mean more penalties, including fines and possible licence suspensions.

“Needless to say, a motorist traveling at twice the posted speed limit presents a significant and unnecessary risk to everyone on the highway,” wrote Fisher in a media release.

With more traffic on the highway now that summer has arrived, police remind drivers to be aware of speed and their driving environment to help keep roads safe.

Read more: Level of Shuswap Lake drops a smidgeon but peak still in question

Read more: Details of high speed flight to Sicamous ending in death heard in Salmon Arm court

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DrivingRCMPSicamous