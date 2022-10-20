A worker scales the clifface while another in a skid-steer removes fallen rock from a section under work on Highway 97 between Kaleden and Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Expect delays and road closures on Highway 97 south of Penticton

Multiple projects are underway around the community of Kaleden

Several projects on Highway 97 are causing delays for the next coming weeks.

Work is well underway to improve safety at the intersection with Highway 3A, with new concrete lane dividers already poured.

The revised intersection now includes a merge lane for people turning north onto Highway 97 towards Penticton off of 3A.

Penticton's Peter Bros. awarded contract to fix dangerous Highway 97-3A corridor

Work on the junction area is expected to be completed by the end of October.

On the other side of Kaleden, work is underway on stabilizing the slopes in the Kruger Hill Zone.

That project will see closures for around 20 minutes at various times during the day until the work is completed by late November.

The entire project includes 2,700 square-metres of rock scaling, 156 metres of rock bolting, 40 cubic metres of shotcrete applied to the slope along with 2,700 square metres of mesh installed.

According to the provincial government’s signage, the work is expected to cost $500,000.

