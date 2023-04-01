Expect delays on 48th Avenue in Vernon as crews upgrade storm drainage

Construction begins 6 a.m. Sunday and will last until April 7

A map of construction work along 48th Avenue in Vernon that will take place from April 2-7, 2023. (City of Vernon image)

Those driving along 48th Avenue in Vernon will soon experience delays as crews upgrade infrastructure in the area.

Construction on storm drainage will take place between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and 4 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, to Friday, April 7.

It is expected that the work will be completed by April 7, though the city notes that timeline could change if emergencies arise.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions along 48th Avenue between 20th Street and Pleasant Valley Road during construction hours.

“Some delays should be expected for motorists; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions,” the city said in a press release.

Drivers should watch for construction workers, slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.

A map of the work area and detour can be viewed above this story.

READ MORE: Grass fire north of Vernon grows to 300 feet before being snuffed

READ MORE: Dust advisory ends for Vernon

Brendan Shykora

ConstructionDrivingVernon