One lane of Highway 1 is closed 24 km west of Golden due to a vehicle fire. (Submitted)

Expect delays on Highway 1 west of Golden due to vehicle fire

Expect delays while driving Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke.

Drive BC and witnesses are reporting a vehicle fire near Donald Bridge, 24 km west of Golden.

At the moment only one lane is closed and assessment of the scene is in progress.

 

One lane of Highway 1 is closed 24 km west of Golden due to a vehicle fire. (Submitted)

One lane of Highway 1 is closed 24 km west of Golden due to a vehicle fire. (Submitted)

Previous story
Plecas won’t run in next election if B.C. legislature oversight reforms pass

Just Posted

Death Café returns to Okanagan

Vernon, Kelowna and Summerland events toast touchy subject

Highway 97 rock slide north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

Costs of road work so far estimated at between $300,000 and $350,000

Fentanyl, cocaine, body armour seized in Vernon suspected ‘dial a dope’ arrests

Five people suspected of being involved in a dial a dope operation arrested

More snow on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Up to 5 cm of the white stuff could fall across the Okanagan - Shuswap on Friday

SilverStar’s historic green chair up for auction

Mountain celebrates Emergency Service providers Saturday with fundraiser for firefighters

Vernon art gallery turns out the lights and throws a party

DJ, drinks and food at Art After Dark Feb. 23

Expect delays on Highway 1 west of Golden due to vehicle fire

Expect delays while driving Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke. Drive BC… Continue reading

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Semi loses control on Highway 97A in Shuswap

Slippery roads contribute to crash of transport truck carrying tires

Plecas won’t run in next election if B.C. legislature oversight reforms pass

B.C. Speaker and Abbotsford South MLA says he feels ‘great sympathy’ for Jody Wilson-Raybould

Kelowna’s Center of Gravity cancelled for 2019

The announcement came Friday

Infighting at Kelowna Yacht Club makes it to court

Marc Whittemore, a local lawyer and prominent member of the club, filed a notice of civil claim Feb. 1

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Most Read