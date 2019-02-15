Expect delays on Highway 1 west of Golden due to vehicle fire

Expect delays while driving Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke.
Drive BC and witnesses are reporting a vehicle fire near Donald Bridge, 24 km west of Golden.
At the moment only one lane is closed and assessment of the scene is in progress.
