Expect delays on Highway 1 west of Golden due to vehicle fire

One lane of Highway 1 is closed 24 km west of Golden due to a vehicle fire. (Submitted)

Expect delays while driving Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke.

Drive BC and witnesses are reporting a vehicle fire near Donald Bridge, 24 km west of Golden.

At the moment only one lane is closed and assessment of the scene is in progress.

