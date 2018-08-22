Expect to see more smoke and fire on Snowy Mountain

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting small scale hand ignitions on the blaze

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting small scale hand ignitions on the Snowy Mountain, today.

According to BC Wildfire, crews on site have done a test burn and conditions are favourable.

“They will be initiating the burn shortly to tie the active fire in to a control line,” states BC Wildfire.

These planned ignitions are occurring west of Keremeos near the Barrington Creek outlet and will be highly visible to the community.

The blaze is considering held and an estimated 13,359 hectares in size.

However as temperatures are expected to remain warm, and with visibility improving the fire activity within the perimeter of this blaze will increase and be visible to surrounding communities.

Fire information officer Nicole Bonnett, says this is normal and to be expected as it is still considered an active fire.

“As a result the public will see the fire moving up and down draws within this area and as the fire backs down the draws crews will be responding with suppression efforts.

Because the fire activity remains within the identified fire analysis area the status of this fire remains Being Held. This means we do not expect the fire to spread beyond this determined area.”

There are eight personnel on site today and air support will be available as needed with visibility permitting.

