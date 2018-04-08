Expenses rack up for family trying to return dead son’s body home

Fundraiser set up for Penticton family to help with expenses related to transporting their son

A fundraiser was set up to help a Penticton family who are dealing with the costs associated with transporting their dead son’s body from Alberta.

Eythan Brown, 22, was killed on March 29 in a head-on collision where he was the passenger in a pick up truck that collided with a semi-truck near Grande Prairie, Alta. Brown was born in Vernon and raised in Penticton. He is survived by his parents Bob and Michelle Swetlikoe, sister Marissa Swetlikoe and brother Jay Swetlikoe.

A GoFundMe page was set up with the hopes that the money raised will be able to help cover some of the costs the family has incurred while trying to get their son’s body to Penticton. Jennifer Taylor, a friend of the family who set up the fundraiser, said the family would also like to create a bursary with the money raised.

“Eythan will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who had the good fortune of knowing him. Memories will last a lifetime and each and every person who knew Eythan, I’m sure, has countless happy memories to think back on,” said Taylor.

