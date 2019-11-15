Horse drawn sleigh rides will take place Dec. 21-29 through Ottercrest Farms in Armstrong. (File Photo)

Experience winter magic in Armstrong the old fashioned way

Horse Drawn Okanagan sleigh rides to run through December

Celebrate all things winter this December the old fashioned way with horse-drawn carriage rides through Ottercrest Farms in Armstrong.

Horse Drawn Okanagan will bring the magic with sleigh rides, bells, hot cocoa and caroling around the fire.

“It’s the perfect Christmas activity for the whole family,” the City of Vernon announcement read.

The sleigh rides, Dec. 21-29, run approximately 25-minutes long and seat 14.

Grab a travel mug, cushion and maybe a blanket to nestle in and enjoy the winder delights.

Tickets will be available in advance at ticketseller.ca. Tickets are $17.50 for adults, $10 for kids four-12 and three and under are free (no tickets required).

Partial proceeds from ticket sales will support the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

For more information, or to book large groups, contact Kelly MacIntosh at 250-540-7344 or horsedrawnokanagan@gmail.com.

