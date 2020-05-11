A fire at Lavington’s Pinnacle Pellet plant caused significant damage Monday, May 11. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Explosion at Lavington pellet plant

Early morning incident, no reported injuries

Some Lavington residents were awoken to a bang Monday morning.

An explosion shook the community’s industrial area May 11. The incident was sparked at the Pinnacle Pellet plant shortly before 3 a.m.

“Loudest bang ever,” said nearby neighbour Stephanie Hoffman. “Our kids are all awake asking what happened too.”

Lavington Fire Chief Marty Wright also lives next to the plant and was stirred awake by the incident. It was followed shortly by the tone of his pager going off at 2:45 a.m.

Crews arrived to a fire at the plant, which they quickly doused. But the blaze caused significant damage.

No one was injured in the blaze, where there was a small crew working at the plant, which runs 24/7.

Wright says the fire was sparked in one of the fan chambers, and spread to the outbuildings, where the internal fire suppression system helped extinguish.

This isn’t the first fire at the plant, which was opened five years ago next to the Tolko mill.

“They’ve had a couple incidents here and there,” said Wright.

softwood lumber

Explosion at Lavington pellet plant

