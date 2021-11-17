Explosion blows off manhole cover, followed by power outage in Kelowna

Smoke was seen coming from the manhole near Saucier Avenue

An explosion from underground at Ethel Street and Saucier Avenue blew a manhole cover off on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened about 3:45 p.m. and according to witnesses a loud bang was heard followed by smoke coming from the manhole.

Shortly after the explosion power was cut in the same area putting more than 1,000 FortisBC customers in the dark.

Emergency crews are on scene and have blocked off the street as well as nearby alleyways. Traffic is being detoured around the area.

It’s unclear what caused the underground explosion, but City of Kelowna and FortisBC crews are being dispatched to the scene.

READ MORE: Former on-air personality sues Kelowna radio station

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna