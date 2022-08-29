Extended closures loom as Highway 1 September closure schedule east of Golden announced

Highway will be open for Labour Day weekend, extended closures return on Sept. 26

Extended closures to Highway 1 are looming once more, as Kicking Horse Canyon constructors release their traffic schedule for the month of September.

Full, 24-hour closures commence at noon on Friday, Sept. 26, and will be in effect until Dec. 1.

It’s the fourth round of extended closures, which began in March 2021.

Local/commuter traffic will be escorted by a pilot car through the project site daily, between 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Intermittent closures will continue until then with the regular summer schedule in place, with lane closures between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weeknights and full closures from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following day.

The highway will remain open on Friday and Saturday nights until the full closures commence, with only intermittent lane closures between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

For the Labour Day long weekend, the highway will be full open, from 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, until 8p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, when the regular schedule resumes.

During closures, traffic will be re-routed through Radium, via Highway 93 and Highway 95.

The closures are a part of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon project.

The project will see the highway expanded from two lanes to four with a meridian divider. Approximately 4.8 kilometres of highway will be updated, with 13 curves realigned and wider shoulders along the highway to accommodate cyclists.

The closures are a part of the larger Alberta to Kamloops four laning project, with the Province committing $837-million to upgrading Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border over the next three years under Budget 2021.

Delays along the corridor can range from 45 – to 80 – minute range to travel the whole highway.

The project is expected to last three years, with a maximum of 30 weeks of closures over that time. Over 70 per cent of work on the project was completed after the latest round of extended closures.

To date, approximately two-thirds of the available allocation of full closure days have been used.

