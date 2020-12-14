Extracurriculars given $172K boost in Vernon-Monashee

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says she welcomes the provincial boost to area parent advisory councils especially after such a challenging year in an announcement Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Black Press - file photo)

Nineteen school PACs in the Vernon-Monashee riding will get a boost ensuring extracurricular activities are available for students when they become available.

“Parent advisory councils work hard to create opportunities for students in our schools,” said newly elected NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu of the $172,000 in grant funding.

“After a school year that has presented so many challenges to parents, students and teachers alike, I’m proud that our government is supporting PACs with his funding to help them with the work they do.”

Schools in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby are getting support among more than 1,300 PACs across the province through the Community Gaming Grants in the 2020-21 academic year.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and I’d like to acknowledge the hard work and creativity of parent advisory councils, which have worked tirelessly to find ways to continue to safely engage students in extracurricular activities,” Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said. “These activities contribute significantly to students’ health and wellness by providing opportunities to connect, play and learn.”

Schools receive the funding each year through PACs and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) that benefit social, cultural and physical health and well-being of students.

The Community Gaming Grants has made it a condition that all grant funding this year is in compliance with the Provincial Health Office’s orders and will provide flexibility for organizations to delay projects and delivery of services until they can be done safely, a provincial release states.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our kids so they can safely participate in activities that promote their physical, social and emotional well-being,” Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said.

In the neighbouring provincial electoral district of Shuswap, around $40,000 will go towards PACs in Enderby, Grindrod and Amrstrong.

To see a complete list of schools supported and amounts, visit news.gov.bc.ca.

