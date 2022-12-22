Extreme cold this week has stalled several lifts at Kootenay ski hills. Kimberley Alpine Resort file

Extreme cold this week has stalled several lifts at Kootenay ski hills. Kimberley Alpine Resort file

Extreme cold has many lifts shut down at Kootenay ski hills

Weather forecast is for warming temperatures so all should be back to normal by the weekend

The severe cold throughout the Kootenays this week has made life difficult for one and all. And it has had quite an effect on the ski industry.

The week before Christmas, with schools on the holiday break, and the week between Christmas and New Year’s, are typically the busiest of the year for most Kootenay ski resorts.

Unfortunately with temperatures at -25 and below this week, without factoring in wind chill, many resorts didn’t run all their lifts, and some, like Kimberley Alpine Resort closed all the lifts except the t-bar which was scheduled to be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2022.

At Fernie Alpine Resort start times were delayed all week. The Timber and White Pass Chair Lifts were closed mid-week and by Thursday, the resort was planning to run the Deer Chair, Mini Moose & Mighty Moose at a later starting time, with the Elk, Boom and Bear on standby.

At Revelstoke Mountain, daily start times were also being delayed and the upper gondola and all alpine lifts were closed on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 but with temperatures rising on Thursday, those lifts were scheduled to open.

At Red Mountain in Rossland, Paradise Triple, Red Double, Grey Quad and Silverlode Quad were closed, causing delays on Topping Triple and the T-Bar. The Magic Carpet, Motherlode and T-Bar were open.

In Nelson, at Whitewater Resort, the resort was running a shuttle from Glory Lodge back to the base, due to the cold weather. On Thursday, the Silver King Lift was closed, as was the Glory Ridge Lift. The Summit Lift and Hummer Handle Tow were open.

However, the forecast has temperatures rising by Friday, and there’s snow in the forecast too, so next week should be a good one at all Kootenay ski hills.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Missing dog found stuck underneath boulder; rescued by Penticton fire crews
Next story
Refugee group says Ottawa will help bring 600 LGBTQ Afghans to Canada

Just Posted

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre offers a dazzling array of events and presentations, both local and from around the world.
Burst pipe floods Vernon theatre, cancels show

A blue recycling bin is shown with Christmas wrapping paper, bottles, along with other items that get thrown out after Christmas in Gatineau, Que, across the river from Ottawa. Canadians will send more than 540,000 tonnes of wrapping paper and gift bags to the garbage dump this year, and Christmas presents are the biggest culprit. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Christmas wrapping paper, packaging, food scraps, tree all recyclable in Vernon

Lynne Frerichs of the Cherryville Community Club (from left) is joined by Cherryville Food and Resource Society president Sharon Harvey, and Ray Friesen of Tolko, at the new club digital sign. Tolko donated $10,000 toward the sign. (Contributed)
LETTER: Cherryville groups thank Tolko

Vernon’s Elizabeth Gerwing (right) and her three kids admire the fully restored Pontiac Montana Van they were awarded as winners of the second annual Vernon Van Giveaway courtesy of Swan Lake Motors and Kal Tire. (Contributed)
Hamper ruse leads Vernon mom to new van pickup

Pop-up banner image