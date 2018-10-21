Eye witnesses sought in Kelowna suspected robbery attempt

Incident occured Sunday, Oct. 21 near downtown

RCMP in Kelowna are turning to the general public in order to advance their investigation into what investigators believe was a failed daytime robbery attempt along Manhattan Drive near downtown Kelowna.

On Oct. 21 at 12:13 p.m., police received a report of what seems to have been a robbery attempt carried out near the intersection of Manhattan Drive and Sunset Drive. Police were told that shortly after 11 a.m. that an unknown man approached an adult woman and pushed her to the ground from behind.

“The unknown Caucasian male in his 40’s with a medium build, seen in all black, had allegedly tugged on the victim’s purse,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “The victim refused to let go of her purse and the suspect reportedly fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.”

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Cst. Katherine Link of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

