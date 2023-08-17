A city render from 2020 of the proposed new boathouse at Skaha Lake Park. The newly-merged Penticton Paddle Sports Association is pushing for it to become a reality. (Image courtesy of Landform Architecture)

A city render from 2020 of the proposed new boathouse at Skaha Lake Park. The newly-merged Penticton Paddle Sports Association is pushing for it to become a reality. (Image courtesy of Landform Architecture)

‘Eyesore’: Penticton paddle sports group wants new boathouse by Skaha Lake

The idea has been included in the city’s Skaha Lake Park East Masterplan

A group that represents around 400 paddlers in Penticton says there’s a growing need for a new boathouse to be built by Skaha Lake.

Launa Maundrell, president of the Penticton Paddle Sports Association, appeared before city council Tuesday, Aug. 15, to advocate for the replacement of the organization’s existing facility in the same area.

The group hosts the annual Penticton Dragonboat Festival, which has become the second largest of its kind in B.C.

Its current boathouse is several decades old and located by the Skaha Lake Marina.

“The building is in dire need of replacement,” Maundrell said. “We’re on the water six days a week and it’s just no longer accommodating our growing needs.”

Coun. James Miller appeared to agree with the idea of replacing the facility, calling the group’s existing boathouse “an eyesore.”

But questions surrounding the cost of a new boathouse remained unanswered.

Maundrell said the association has approached local groups about helping with fundraising and that the owners of the newly-opened Dragonboat Pub have already expressed interest in supporting the plan.

READ ALSO: Dragonboat Pub opens with local art, history on top of mind

“Ultimately, I think there’s a need (for this) in our community,” Maundrell said. “This building serves as an extension of the park because it gets people on the water that wouldn’t have the ability to get there otherwise.”

Late in city council’s meeting on Aug. 15, local politicians expressed support for the project but did not commit to immediate funding.

A new, expanded boathouse in the area has been included in the city’s Skaha Lake Park East Masterplan since 2019.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan Mountain Park fire an enduring memory
Next story
Large Lumby drug lab leads to 11 years jail for 2 men

Just Posted

Smoky skies in Vernon reached an air quality index of 11 Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Wildfire smoke continues to cancels events in North Okanagan

Indigenous youth along with RCMP will be canoeing the length of Okanagan Lake from Aug. 21-25. (RCMP/Submitted)
Indigenous youth joining RCMP in paddle from Vernon to Penticton

A Chinook salmon is seen in an undated photo. (Photo by Ryan Hagerty/USFWS)
Taps shut on forage watering to protect salmon runs in North Okanagan

The Armstrong Wetlands Association has started work on a new project that aims to enhance city-owned wetland off Okanagan Street, the association announced Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Armstrong Wetlands Association photo)
Work to enhance Armstrong wetland begins