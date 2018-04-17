Images of Persons-Of-Interest captured on video surveillance cameras and related to ongoing police investigations into the alleged illegal dealing of US Counterfeited currency throughout the Central Okanagan.

Fake U.S. bills passed throughout Central Okanagan

Police are investigating several persons of interest in relation to counterfeit money

— Steven Lin

RCMP have discovered and begun investigating counterfeit U.S. currencies being passed at various local businesses such as casinos, thrift stores, financial institutions, sports complexes, drug stores, restaurants throughout the Central Okanagan.

In Kelowna, RCMP have seized several counterfeit U.S. $20 and $50 bills from local financial institutions, after those bills were used to purchase commodities and services from numerous unsuspecting businesses throughout Central Okanagan.

RELATED: Police searching for counterfeit money suspects and bike thieves

In April, RCMP have prompted 10 police files in relation to fake U.S. currency being passed at many local businesses in the Okanagan cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna.

“In most cases, these bogus bills are making it past the initial point of sale and being discovered by financial institution employees in the businesses nightly bank deposits,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Several police investigation remain in progress at the moment as RCMP continue their efforts to determine several persons of interest.

“Our hope is to prevent further incidents where these fake bills are accepted by unsuspecting retailers in our community,” asserted Cst. Jacqueline Montpetit of the Kelowna RCMP GIS Economic Crime Unit. “We recommend that business owners and operators review their policies and ensure that their employees familiarize themselves with the detection of counterfeit currency.”

RELATED: Mounties warn against potential Kelowna counterfeit scam

For an useful resource regarding security features on US currency, please click here.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP GIS Economic Crime Unit at 250-762-3300, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can contact by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead
Next story
B.C. First Nation, governments sign first-ever emergency management agreement

Just Posted

Playing fields open again

Fields in Vernon closed Monday now open; city staff to monitor fields daily

City discusses capital projects

City of Vernon hosts open house tonight from 5-7 at Vernon Rec Centre

City announces load restrictions

Heavy loads not permitted on City of Vernon roads;

Okanagan Basin water projects funded

Fiscal support for 18 water projects amounts to $300,000

Open house draws large crowd

Swan Lake neighbourhood plan brings in close to 200 people in Vernon Monday

Heavy snowfall on southern Interior mountain passes

It’s been a very wintry spring on mountain passes, warnings persist and a lane closure is in effect.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Ombudsperson says some improvements being made

Murdered woman’s legacy continues at annual golf tournament

The family of Aimee Parks holds a golf tournament in her memory for the Kelowna BC SPCA

Use your phone to protect your bike

Kamloops RCMP say Garage 529 app can protect the bike from theivery

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

Bus load of adoptable dogs headed to Kelowna

Embrace Society brings double-decker bus load of rescue dogs to PetSmart Kelowna for adoption event

B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Dr. Anke Zimmermann writes in a post on her website that the treatment was successful

Most Read